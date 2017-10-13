Romanian ruling party endorses government reshuffle plan

Romania's ruling Social Democrats endorsed on Thursday a government reshuffle proposed by Prime Minister Mihai Tudose in a move that could strengthen his position within the party.

BUCHAREST: Romania's ruling Social Democrats endorsed on Thursday a government reshuffle proposed by Prime Minister Mihai Tudose in a move that could strengthen his position within the party.

Three ministers will resign, including Deputy Prime Minister Sevil Shhaideh, a close ally of party leader Liviu Dragnea. The other two are European Funds Minister Rovana Plumb and Transport Minister Razvan Cuc.

Senior party members will meet again on Friday to decide on their replacements, Dragnea told reporters after a six-hour meeting.

