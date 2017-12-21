Roof of double-decker bus in Birmingham ripped off after travelling under low bridge

BIRMINGHAM: The roof of a double-decker bus in Bournville, Birmingham was completely ripped off as it travelled under a low railway bridge on Thursday (Dec 21).

No passengers were on board the bus at the time of the incident. (Photo: Ben Pallante/Twitter)

According to eyewitness Amy Tunney, the driver of the bus was unharmed and there were no passengers on board the bus at the time of the incident.

Ms Tunney added in a Facebook post that the bus drove under the bridge and shook momentarily after the incident.

"The bang was incredible," she said.

Paramedic Ben Pallante confirmed on Twitter that the bus driver of the National Express West Midlands bus was not injured and did not require medical treatment.

He said that the driver was discharged at the scene and the Bourneville neighbourhood police team was dealing with his recovery.

As you can see the damage is quite significant. The driver was uninjured and didn’t require any medical treatment. He was discharged at scene and @BournvilleWMP are sorting out recovery.. #lucky pic.twitter.com/VnhcYDxLYY — Ben Pallante (@wmasbenpallante) December 21, 2017

However, Mr Pallante added that the damage on the bus was "quite significant".

The roof of the bus that had dislodged. (Photo: Ben Pallante/Twitter)

A paramedic at the scene tweeted the picture to show the extent of the damage. (Photo: Twitter/Ben Pallante)

The Telegraph reported that the bridge has a warning sign that it has a 10ft height limit.

The bridge in Bournville, Birmingham has a 10ft height limit. (Image: Google Street View)

Mr Pallante also said that the West Midlands Fire Service and West Midlands Police also attended the incident.