Roof of double-decker bus in Birmingham ripped off after travelling under low bridge
BIRMINGHAM: The roof of a double-decker bus in Bournville, Birmingham was completely ripped off as it travelled under a low railway bridge on Thursday (Dec 21).
According to eyewitness Amy Tunney, the driver of the bus was unharmed and there were no passengers on board the bus at the time of the incident.
Ms Tunney added in a Facebook post that the bus drove under the bridge and shook momentarily after the incident.
"The bang was incredible," she said.
Paramedic Ben Pallante confirmed on Twitter that the bus driver of the National Express West Midlands bus was not injured and did not require medical treatment.
He said that the driver was discharged at the scene and the Bourneville neighbourhood police team was dealing with his recovery.
However, Mr Pallante added that the damage on the bus was "quite significant".
The Telegraph reported that the bridge has a warning sign that it has a 10ft height limit.
Mr Pallante also said that the West Midlands Fire Service and West Midlands Police also attended the incident.