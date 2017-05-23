RoomForManchester: Offers of help pour in after Manchester Arena incident

MANCHESTER: Residents of the northwest English city of Manchester have stepped up to extend a helping hand after singer Ariana Grande's concert descended into chaos following reports of explosions on Monday night (May 22).

The hashtag #RoomForManchester was trending on Twitter as people offered rooms, board and phone chargers for those looking for a safe place after the incident, which saw at least 19 killed and 50 injured so far.

According to eyewitness accounts, the explosion occurred at the end of the concert.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We were making our way out and when we were right by the door there was a massive explosion and everybody was screaming," Catherine Macfarlane told Reuters. "It was a huge explosion - you could feel it in your chest. It was chaotic. Everybody was running and screaming and just trying to get out of the area."

Another eyewitness, who goes by @hannawwh on Twitter, said she was unable to get out of the city centre following the incident.

In response, Manchester residents started opening up their homes and businesses for those who needed a place to recover from the night's events, or for those who were unable to get home.

Double bed & double air bed available at our flat near Piccadilly if anyone affected needs a place to stay #roomformanchester #manchester — Sarah Donohoe (@donohoe_sarah) May 22, 2017





If you need a bed, a cup of tea, a charged phone etc. - I'm 15 mins from Manchester Arena. DM me, they're open! #RoomForManchester — Rachel Ellis (@rachelkellis) May 22, 2017





Anyone needing a place to stay we have rooms at the Holiday Inn Manchester West. Contact to hotel on 0161 7430080 #roomformanchester — Danny McMenemy (@Dan_McMenemy) May 22, 2017





We have a spare room, we are in the city centre, if anyone can't get home. #manchester #roomformanchester — Hannah S (@hns_tuppence) May 22, 2017





If anyone needs a lift to or from Manchester let me know if we can help .10 mins from city centre. #roomformanchester — Gary (@Gazalfc123) May 22, 2017





@MENnewsdesk some rooms complimentary available @HotelGotham please call 0161 413 0000 if stranded in the incident #RoomForManchester — Mario Ovsenjak (@Mario4President) May 22, 2017





Taxis in Manchester are offering FREE rides home for anyone stuck in the Manchester Arena area. Let your friends/family know. — azy (@azymanzur) May 22, 2017





Offers of help were also posted on Greater Manchester Police's Facebook page.

















As help continued to pour in, netizens said it was heartwarming to see such responses in the light of the tragedy.

#RoomForManchester is honestly so heartwarming ❤️ — jewel (@jewelangeline) May 23, 2017





#Manchester: With #RoomForManchester & free rides offered by taxi drivers - humanity stamps its foot. — Alastair Stewart (@alstewitn) May 22, 2017





people offering beds restores my faith in society at a time like this, such a simple gesture making all the difference❤️ #roomformanchester — Charl Hatton (@Charlhattonnx) May 22, 2017



