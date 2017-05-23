#RoomForManchester: Offers of help pour in after Manchester Arena incident
MANCHESTER: Residents of the northwest English city of Manchester have stepped up to extend a helping hand after singer Ariana Grande's concert descended into chaos following reports of explosions on Monday night (May 22).
The hashtag #RoomForManchester was trending on Twitter as people offered rooms, board and phone chargers for those looking for a safe place after the incident, which saw at least 19 killed and 50 injured so far.
According to eyewitness accounts, the explosion occurred at the end of the concert.
"We were making our way out and when we were right by the door there was a massive explosion and everybody was screaming," Catherine Macfarlane told Reuters. "It was a huge explosion - you could feel it in your chest. It was chaotic. Everybody was running and screaming and just trying to get out of the area."
Another eyewitness, who goes by @hannawwh on Twitter, said she was unable to get out of the city centre following the incident.
In response, Manchester residents started opening up their homes and businesses for those who needed a place to recover from the night's events, or for those who were unable to get home.
Offers of help were also posted on Greater Manchester Police's Facebook page.
As help continued to pour in, netizens said it was heartwarming to see such responses in the light of the tragedy.