'Run, tell and hide': British travellers given advice on what to do during terror attack abroad

LONDON: The UK's counter-terrorism police released a video on Monday (Jul 10) advising British travellers what to do should they find themselves caught in a terror attack while abroad.

"Run, tell and hide" was the message in the four-minute video, which depicts a gun attack at a hotel.

It encourages people to run to a safe place if possible, leaving their belongings behind and insisting that others come with them.

If they cannot escape to safety, they are advised to hide, barricade themselves in if they can, silence their phones and to make as little noise as possible to avoid giving their position away.

Only when they are safe should they call the authorities.





Detective Chief Superintendent Scott Wilson, the country's counter-terrorism coordinator, told Sky News that the video was made in the wake of attacks in the UK and abroad.

"It is important everyone stays alert and knows what to do if the worst was to happen. We want people to think of this in the same way they do the safety film airlines show before take-off," he said. "They don't expect anything bad to happen but it is a sensible safety precaution to show people what to do."

The United Kingdom has seen a number of terror attacks targeting its citizens in recent years.

On Jun 3, eight people were killed and nearly 50 injured in a van-and-knife attack at London Bridge and Borough Market. On May 22, a suicide attacker detonated a bomb at the Manchester Arena shortly after a concert by Ariana Grande, killing 22 people including children.

In 2015, 30 British tourists were among the 38 people killed when a gunman attacked the Port el-Kantaoui resort in Tunisia.