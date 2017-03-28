Runners help woman cross finish line at Philadelphia half-marathon

PHILADELPHIA: An exhausted amateur runner looked close to collapsing in the final stages of the Philadelphia Love Run Half Marathon on Sunday (26th March), but she completed the race against the odds after fellow runners helped carry her to the finish line.

Video of the race showed a female runner struggling as she neared the end of the race. Two male runners then jogged over and helped her along, grasping her arms and running alongside her.



A third man then came over, picked her up and carried her towards the finish line, putting her down just before they reached it so that she could cross it on her own.



Two of the men - later identified by Fox 29 News as Joseph McGinty and Bryan Crnkovic - told Fox 29 News that they saw the woman's legs give out about 100 yards (91 metres) from the finish line.



They added that slowing down to help her was not a sacrifice for them as they were not trying to beat any record.