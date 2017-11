MOSCOW: Russia is opposed to the militarisation of Asia under the pretext of countering North Korea and is concerned by U.S. plans to deploy part of its global missile defence system in the region, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday

Lavrov was speaking after talks with his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono in Moscow.

