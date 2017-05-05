Russia - Syria safe zones to be shut for US, coalition planes: agencies

The safe zones which are being created in Syria will be closed for warplanes of the United States and those of the U.S.-led coalition, Russian news agencies quoted Russian envoy at Syria peace talks Alexander Lavrentyev as saying on Friday.

Turkey and Iran agreed on Thursday to Russia's proposal for "de-escalation zones" in Syria, a move welcomed by the United Nations but met with scepticism from the United States.

