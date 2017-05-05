Russia - Syria safe zones to be shut for US, coalition planes: agencies

The safe zones which are being created in Syria will be closed for warplanes of the United States and those of the U.S.-led coalition, Russian news agencies quoted Russian envoy at Syria peace talks Alexander Lavrentyev as saying on Friday.

Russian lead negotiator on Syria Lavrentyev, Iranian Deputy FM Jaberi Ansari, Kazakh FM Abdrakhmanov and U.N. Special Envoy for Syria de Mistura attend fourth round of Syria peace talks in Astana

Turkey and Iran agreed on Thursday to Russia's proposal for "de-escalation zones" in Syria, a move welcomed by the United Nations but met with scepticism from the United States.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Dmirty Solovyov)

Source: Reuters