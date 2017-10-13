Russia, Saudi Arabia close to sign S-400 missile deal - Ifax cites Putin aide

MOSCOW, MOSCOW: Russia and Saudi Arabia are on track to sign a contract on supplies of Russia's advanced S-400 air defence missiles to Riyadh, the Interfax news agency cited an aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin as saying on Friday.

"The talks are ongoing now, the terms are being agreed," the agency cited Vladimir Kozhin as saying. He said the contract could be signed "in the nearest time," giving no further detail.

(Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)