Russia, Turkey, Iran to continue talks on Syria de-escalation zones

ASTANA: Russia, Turkey and Iran have formed a working group to finalise an agreement on creating de-escalation zones in Syria, the three nations' delegations said in a joint statement issued on Wednesday after talks in Kazakhstan.

The announcement may mean that Moscow, Ankara and Tehran failed to agree on all the details this week as Russia had hoped. The three countries said they would hold the next round of talks in Astana in the final week of August.

