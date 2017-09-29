Russia accuses CNN International of violating Russian media law

MOSCOW: Russia's communications regulator on Friday accused U.S. TV channel CNN International of violating Russian media law and said it had summoned the broadcaster's representatives in connection with the matter.

The regulator, Roskomnadzor, said in a statement on its website that it would look at warning the channel about the alleged violations which it said also breached the terms of its broadcast licence.

