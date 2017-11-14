Russia and Turkey to launch first Akkuyu reactor in 2023 - Putin

Russia and Turkey plan to launch the first reactor at Turkey's Akkuyu nuclear power plant in 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

SOCHI, Russia: Russia and Turkey plan to launch the first reactor at Turkey's Akkuyu nuclear power plant in 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

Speaking alongside Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Putin said the Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom would begin work at the Akkuyu site in the near future.

