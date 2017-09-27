Russia arrests 'cannibal' couple who confessed to killing 30 people

MOSCOW: A couple suspected of cannibalism has confessed to killing at least 30 people in Russia over 20 years, reports said on Wednesday (Sep 27).



Russian authorities had detained Dmitry Baksheev, 35, and his wife Natalia, 42, on Monday on suspicion of murdering a woman and eating her flesh after finding selfies with the victim's body parts.

The Investigative Committee in the southern Krasnodar region arrested the two after a lost phone containing the photographs was handed in to police.

They believe Baksheev killed the woman in a drunken fight in wasteland on Sep 8 and then cut up her body while his wife was present.

"After carrying out the crime, the man took photographs of himself with some fragments of the dead woman's body with his cell phone camera," investigators said.

The phone was traced to the couple who lived in a hostel at a nearby military facility. A dismembered 35-year-old woman was also reportedly discovered nearby, along with the victim's bag.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A source in the law enforcement authorities told RIA Novosti news agency that a raid uncovered body parts in a salt solution, including "a jar containing a preserved hand".

In the kitchen, officers said they also found "bits of food and frozen pieces of meat of unknown origin", which they are now testing to find out whether it is human or animal flesh.

Baksheev claimed he found the body parts in a forest park.

Investigators said they were giving the case top priority and would check information about the suspects' possible involvement in other crimes.

A report said Natalia may have also fed human meat to student pilots in the military academy where she worked as a nurse.

Police have uncovered numerous cases of cannibalism in Russia in recent years.

In June 2010, a court delivered long jail sentences to three homeless men who killed and ate a man and then sold his body parts to a kebab stall in a region of the Urals mountains.

Cannibalism is not a separate criminal offence under Russian law.