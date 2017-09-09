Russia berates German defence minister for war games remarks

Russia's Defence Ministry on Saturday criticised German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen, saying it was bewildered by her assertion that Moscow planned to send more than 100,000 troops to war games on NATO's eastern flank this month.

MOSCOW: Russia's Defence Ministry on Saturday criticised German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen, saying it was bewildered by her assertion that Moscow planned to send more than 100,000 troops to war games on NATO's eastern flank this month.

On Thursday, the German defence minister said the war games, code named Zapad or "West", were a clear "demonstration of capabilities and power of the Russians".

"Anyone who doubts that only has to look at the high numbers of participating forces in the Zapad exercise: more than one hundred thousand," von der Leyen told reporters at an EU defence ministers' meeting in Tallinn.

Russia has said that its joint war games with Belarus will be purely defensive in nature, rejecting what it called false allegations that it might use the drills to train for invasions of Poland, Lithuania or Ukraine.

"We are bewildered by the statements of Ursula von der Leyen, publicly talking through her hat and making arbitrary allegations about 100,000 Russian troops ...and about hidden threats to Europe," Russia's military said in a statement.

Russia has said around 13,000 troops from Russia and Belarus and almost 700 pieces of military hardware will be used in the exercises to be held in Belarus, the Baltic Sea, western Russia and Russia's exclave of Kaliningrad on Sept. 14-20.

General Valery Gerasimov, chief of Russia's general staff, used a meeting on Thursday with General Petr Pavel, chairman of the NATO military committee, to reassure him about the upcoming war games.

"It is hard to imagine that Ursula von der Leyen's colleagues from NATO, other competent German ministries or her own subordinates deliberately misled her," Russia's defence ministry said. "It is much easier to suppose the opposite."

(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Jason Neely)