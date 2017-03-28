Russia calls US Black Sea naval patrols potential threat - RIA
Russia's defence ministry said on Tuesday it regarded U.S. naval patrols in the Black Sea as a potential threat to its safety because it was unclear what kind of missiles the ships were carrying, the RIA news agency reported.
Russia, which annexed Ukraine's Crimea in 2014, has its own Black Sea Fleet based at Sevastopol.
