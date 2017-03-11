Russia cautiously optimistic on Syria peace deal - Putin

MOSCOW: Russia is cautiously optimistic on the chances for a peace deal in Syria, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, after talks with Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan in Moscow.

"I want to express cautious optimism that we, ... including here also other important players including the United States, will be able to ... move to a fully-fledged political resolution," Putin said.

(Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Christian Lowe)