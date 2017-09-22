Russia did not use Facebook adverts to sway US election: Kremlin

Russia did not place adverts on Facebook Inc to try to influence the 2016 U.S. Presidential election, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

U.S. lawmakers have urged the Federal Election Commission to require transparency for social media advertising after Russian entities purchased political adverts during and after the 2016 election.

"We do not know ... how to place an advert on Facebook. We have never done this, and the Russian side has never been involved in it," Peskov told a conference call with reporters.

