Russia expects dialogue with Trump on nuclear weapons - Lavrov

MOSCOW: Russia expects to have a dialogue with the Trump administration on strategic stability, including on nuclear weapons, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday.

Lavrov added to reporters that such a dialogue could cover hypersonic weapons, a U.S. missile shield in Europe, space weapons and nuclear testing.

He said that Russia was ready to meet with Donald Trump's administration to discuss these issues after the U.S. president-elect takes office.

(Reporting by Andrew Osborn and Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Alexander Winning and Katya Golubkova; Editing by Christian Lowe)