Russia expects new sanctions to further sour its ties with US in 2018 - RIA

MOSCOW: Moscow expects new complications in its relationship with the United States in early 2018 because of possible new U.S. sanctions on Russia, the RIA news agency cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Tuesday.

Ryabkov said Washington could resort to new "destructive impulses" ahead of next year's Russian presidential election, RIA reported.

