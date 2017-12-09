Russia fully compliant nuclear missile treaty - deputy foreign minister

Russia is fully committed to the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty and plans to continue complying with it, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Saturday.

In a statement published by the foreign ministry, Ryabkov said U.S. allegations that Russia was violating the treaty were "absolutely unfounded", but Moscow would be forced to respond in kind if the other side stopped complying with the pact.

