Russia has no confirmation of IS leader's death - Interfax

MOSCOW: Russia said on Tuesday it could not confirm that Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi had been killed in an air strike in Syria last month, the Interfax news agency quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov as saying.

Moscow said on Friday its forces may have killed the secretive Islamic State leader, but Washington said it could not corroborate the death and Western and Iraqi officials were sceptical.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)