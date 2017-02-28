Russia has not discussed sanctions with Trump administration - agencies

MOSCOW: Russia has not discussed Western sanctions imposed on Moscow with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, and has not asked Washington to repeal them, Russian news agencies cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Tuesday.

But Ryabkov said it would be easier for Russia to work with the U.S. on the crisis in Syria if sanctions were lifted.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jack Stubbs)