Russia hopes Syrian opposition to form unified delegation for Geneva talks - RIA

MOSCOW: Russia hopes the Syrian opposition will form a joint delegation for the Geneva peace talks, RIA Novosti news agency reported on Monday, citing Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov.

The agency also quoted Bogdanov as saying that Kurdish representatives should also take part in the talks. The United Nations opened the Syria peace talks with a symbolic ceremony last Thursday.

(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)