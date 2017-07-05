Russia may deploy military in Syrian buffer zones within weeks

ASTANA: Russia may deploy its military to police the borders of planned de-escalation zones in Syria within two to three weeks after finalising an agreement with Turkey and Iran, Russian negotiator Alexander Lavrentyev said on Tuesday.

Moscow, Ankara and Tehran are yet to agree the details of the plan, he told reporters after a series of meetings in the Kazakh capital, Astana.

