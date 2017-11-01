Russia not currently planning actions against US media or social networks - RIA

MOSCOW: Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor is not currently planning any concrete actions against U.S. media outlets or online social networks, RIA news agency cited Roskomnadzor head Alexander Zharov as saying on Wednesday.

"If we are talking about right now ... we are not preparing any concrete actions against American media or American social networks," the agency quoted Zharov as telling reporters.

