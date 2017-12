Russia not withdrawing forces from Syria, Pentagon says

WASHINGTON: The United States said on Tuesday it has not observed any meaningful withdrawal of Russian combat forces from Syria, despite Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement on Monday of a significant pullout.

"There have been no meaningful reductions in combat troops following Russia's previous announcements planned departures from Syria," said Marine Major Adrian Rankine-Galloway, a Pentagon spokesman.

