Russia proposes ceasefire regime in Syria's eastern Ghouta on Nov 28-29

MOSCOW: Russia has proposed imposing a ceasefire regime in the "de-escalation" zone in Syria's eastern Ghouta on November 28-29, Interfax news agency quoted Russia's Defence Ministry as saying on Monday.

Russia has also proposed excluding Syria's Rukban refugee camp, located near the U.S. base in Tanf, Syria, from the zone controlled by the United States, the ministry added.

