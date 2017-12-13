Russia ready to consider easing arms embargo for Libya - Ifx cites diplomat

MOSCOW: Russia is ready to consider easing an arms embargo for Libya, the Interfax news agency cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov as saying on Wednesday.

Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj said this month he was hopeful that a U.N.-imposed arms embargo would be partially lifted against some branches of the country's military.

The Libyan government is allowed to import weapons and related materiel with the approval of a U.N. Security Council committee overseeing the embargo imposed in 2011.

