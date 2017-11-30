Russia's Lavrov: little difference between policies of Trump and Obama - RIA

The actions of U.S. President Donald Trump's team are similar to the policies of his predecessor Barack Obama, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview, state-run RIA news agency reported on Thursday.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a news conference after a meeting with his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono in Moscow, Russia November 24, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

"Unfortunately, many actions of Donald Trump's team are inertial and, in fact, are little different from the line of Barack Obama," RIA quoted Lavrov as saying in the interview with Italian newspaper Libero.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Source: Reuters

