Russia's Lavrov says deployment of NATO troops in Baltics a bad idea

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that the deployment of NATO troops in Baltic countries was a bad idea.

  17 Jan 2017
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a news conference, dedicated to Russia's foreign policy in 2016, in Moscow, Russia, January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Russia has long complained that the United States and its allies have encroached into eastern Europe and threatened Russia's national security.

- Reuters