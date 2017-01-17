Russia's Lavrov says deployment of NATO troops in Baltics a bad idea
- Posted 17 Jan 2017 16:40
MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that the deployment of NATO troops in Baltic countries was a bad idea.
Russia has long complained that the United States and its allies have encroached into eastern Europe and threatened Russia's national security.
(Reporting by Andrew Osborn and Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Alexander Winning and Katya Golubkova)
- Reuters