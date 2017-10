Russia's Lavrov says Russia committed to Iraq territorial integrity - RIA

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a meeting with his Iraqi counterpart that Moscow is committed to Iraq's territorial integrity, RIA news agency reported on Monday.

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a meeting with his Iraqi counterpart that Moscow is committed to Iraq's territorial integrity, RIA news agency reported on Monday.

Russia has economic ties with the Iraqi Kurds, who voted for independence from Iraq in late September.

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tetrault-Farber; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Angus MacSwan)