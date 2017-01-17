Russia's Lavrov says some European countries consider wrecking Syria peace talks

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday he had information that some European countries were considering wrecking Syria peace talks because they felt left out.

Lavrov, speaking to journalists at a news conference, said he hoped European countries would not make attempts to wreck the talks.

(Reporting by Andrew Osborn and Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Alexander Winning and Katya Golubkova; Editing by Christian Lowe)