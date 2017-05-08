Russia's Lavrov to meet Tillerson in Washington on May 10: RIA

World

Russia's Lavrov to meet Tillerson in Washington on May 10: RIA

FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson enter a hall during their meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 12, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit the United States on May 9-11 and will hold talks with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in Washington on May 10, Russia's RIA news agency cited the Russian foreign ministry as saying on Monday.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Christian Lowe)

Source: Reuters