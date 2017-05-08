Russia's Lavrov to meet Tillerson in Washington on May 10: RIA
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit the United States on May 9-11 and will hold talks with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in Washington on May 10, Russia's RIA news agency cited the Russian foreign ministry as saying on Monday.
