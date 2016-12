Russia's Medvedev says Obama ending his term in 'anti-Russia agony'

MOSCOW: The Obama administration is ending its term in "anti-Russia agony", Russian Prime Minster Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday, a day after the United States imposed sanctions on Moscow in response to alleged hacking of Democratic Party institutions.

"It is regrettable that the Obama administration, which started out by restoring our ties, is ending its term in an anti-Russia agony. RIP," Medvedev wrote on his official Facebook page.

(Reporting by Vladimir SOldatkin; writing by Peter Hobson)