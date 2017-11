Russia's Putin - our work with Turkey, Iran is producing results in Syria

President Vladimir Putin said on Monday Russia's work with Turkey and Iran was producing concrete results in Syria and creating conditions for a dialogue there.

SOCHI, Russia: President Vladimir Putin said on Monday Russia's work with Turkey and Iran was producing concrete results in Syria and creating conditions for a dialogue there.

Speaking alongside Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Putin said Russia would continue to work with Turkey to help resolve the Syria crisis.

(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Kevin Liffey)