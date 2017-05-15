Russia's Putin: Too early to say if he will seek reelection in 2018

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday it was still too early to say if he will seek reelection in 2018.

Speaking to reporters during his visit to Beijing, Putin was asked if the time had come to answer the question about his possible reelection. The president said it had not.

Russia is set to hold presidential elections in 2018.

