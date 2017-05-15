Russia's Putin: Too early to say if he will seek reelection in 2018

Russia's Putin: Too early to say if he will seek reelection in 2018

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends the Roundtable Summit Phase One Sessions of Belt and Road Forum at the International Conference Center in Yanqi Lake on May 15, 2017 in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Lintao Zhang/Pool
BEIJING: Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday it was still too early to say if he will seek reelection in 2018.

Speaking to reporters during his visit to Beijing, Putin was asked if the time had come to answer the question about his possible reelection. The president said it had not.

Russia is set to hold presidential elections in 2018.

