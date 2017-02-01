Russia's Putin aware of media reports about FSB arrests - Kremlin

MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin has been informed about media reports that senior Russian security service officers have been arrested, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Peskov said he could not confirm anything about the media reports, which cite unnamed sources as saying two Federal Security Service officers who worked in the cyber security department have been arrested and charged with treason.

