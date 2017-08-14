Russia's Putin discussed energy projects with Iran's Rouhani - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed energy projects and the situation in Syria during a telephone call with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, the Kremlin said in a statement on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with journalists following a live nationwide broadcast call-in in Moscow, Russia, June 15, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

The Kremlin said the conversation was about "joint projects in the oil and gas, electricity and transport sectors", while some issues on the international agenda were also discussed.

