Russia's Putin discussed energy projects with Iran's Rouhani - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed energy projects and the situation in Syria during a telephone call with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, the Kremlin said in a statement on Monday.

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed energy projects and the situation in Syria during a telephone call with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, the Kremlin said in a statement on Monday.

The Kremlin said the conversation was about "joint projects in the oil and gas, electricity and transport sectors", while some issues on the international agenda were also discussed.

(Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Christian Lowe)