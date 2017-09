Russia's Putin says de facto conditions created for end to Syrian civil war

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

ANKARA: Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the de facto conditions needed to end Syria's civil had been achieved.

Putin's comments, which followed talks with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, come as Russia, Turkey and Iran cooperate on maintaining de-escalation zones in Syria.

