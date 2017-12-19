Russia's Putin says ex-Soviet countries threatened by militants - RIA

World

Russia's Putin says ex-Soviet countries threatened by militants - RIA

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that former Soviet countries were being threatened by militants using Central Asia and the Middle East as a springboard for expansion, the RIA news agency reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a ceremony to present the 2017 State Awards for Outstanding Achievements in Human Rights and Charity Work at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Kochetkov/Pool

Bookmark

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that former Soviet countries were being threatened by militants using Central Asia and the Middle East as a springboard for expansion, the RIA news agency reported.

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark