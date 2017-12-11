Russia's Putin to discuss Syrian peace process with Turkey's Erdogan: Kremlin

CAIRO: Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan will discuss a possible political resolution to the Syrian crisis when they meet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Peskov said the two leaders would also discuss preparations for the work of the Syrian Congress on National Dialogue - an event Moscow hopes will bring together the Syrian government and the opposition.

(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Andrew Osborn)