Russia's Putin to visit Finland on July 27

HELSINKI: Russia's president Vladimir Putin will visit Finland on July 27 to discuss international and bilateral issues with his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto, Niinisto's office said on Wednesday.

The visit coincides with the 100th anniversary year of Finland's independence from Russia.

(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; editing by John Stonestreet)