Russia's ruling party says to back Putin if he seeks new term

World

Russia's ruling party says to back Putin if he seeks new term

Russia's ruling United Russia party will support President Vladimir Putin if he decides to run for a new term in office, its leader, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO - Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech at the Railway Congress in Moscow, Russia November 29, 2017. Sputnik/Alexey Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

Bookmark

MOSCOW: Russia's ruling United Russia party will support President Vladimir Putin if he decides to run for a new term in office, its leader, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, said on Thursday.

Putin, 65, has so far kept silent on whether he plans to seek a fourth term in a presidential election due in March 2018.

"Our party, and I personally, will support him in this in every possible way," Medvedev said in an interview with Russian television channels broadcast live. "Because we believe that he is a successful president who is leading our country."

(Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark