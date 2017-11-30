Russia's ruling party says to back Putin if he seeks new term

Russia's ruling United Russia party will support President Vladimir Putin if he decides to run for a new term in office, its leader, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, said on Thursday.

Putin, 65, has so far kept silent on whether he plans to seek a fourth term in a presidential election due in March 2018.

"Our party, and I personally, will support him in this in every possible way," Medvedev said in an interview with Russian television channels broadcast live. "Because we believe that he is a successful president who is leading our country."

