Russia's UN envoy Churkin dies 'unexpectedly'

MOSCOW: Russia's envoy to the United Nations Vitaly Churkin, died suddenly on Monday (Feb 20), the foreign ministry said, without giving details on the cause of death of one of Moscow's most iconic diplomats.

"On February 20, the Permanent Representative of Russia in the UN Vitaly Churkin unexpectedly died in New York," it said in a statement.

Churkin died one day before his 65th birthday, the ministry said, offering condolences to his family. "The outstanding Russian diplomat passed away on his post," it said.

Churkin had served in the role since April 2006. Previously he worked at the foreign ministry in Moscow, served as an envoy to Canada (1998-2003), Belgium (1994-1998) and as a special representative to the talks on former Yugoslavia (1992-1994).

The news of his death was met with shock at UN headquarters. Diplomats holding a routine meeting on General Assembly affairs observed a moment of silence.

UN spokesman Farhan Haq, who heard the news during the regular daily briefing, offered his condolences, adding: "We mourn Ambassador Churkin. He has been such a regular presence here that I'm actually quite stunned."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Interfax news agency that President Vladimir Putin "highly valued the professionalism and diplomatic talent of Vitaly Churkin" and offered condolences to family and colleagues.

France's UN Ambassador Francois Delattre said Churkin was "one of the most talented diplomats" he'd ever met and "an exceptional representative of Russia" at the UN.

A career diplomat, Churkin was born in Moscow and studied English from a young age. He dabbled in acting in his early teens, notably in two films about Soviet founding father Vladimir Lenin.

He then focused on his studies, eventually graduating from the prestigious Moscow Institute of International Relations and started at the foreign ministry first as a translator before working at the Soviet Embassy in Washington for several years in the 1980s.

Given his long posting at the UN - previously held for a decade by Russia's current Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov - Churkin himself joked in a recent interview that his stint is surpassed only by the envoy from Turkmenistan.

He has a son and daughter Anastasiya Churkina, who works for the state-owned RT channel.

His time as the Security Council Russia representative spanned the years of increasingly tense relations between Moscow and the West, starting with Russia's brief war with Georgia in 2008.

Churkin's statements at the Security Council meetings, particularly during debates with former US counterpart Samantha Power over Ukraine and Syria, were lauded in Moscow.

Rossiya24 channel on Monday praised him for "putting his opponents into shock" and leaving them with "nothing to say."