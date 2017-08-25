Russia says 14 people killed after bus plunges into sea: Ifax

Russia's emergency ministry said on Friday that at least 14 people had been killed in the south of the country after a bus carrying a group of workers plunged into the sea, the Interfax news agency reported.

Eight more people were injured, five of whom were in a serious condition, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Andrei Ostroukh; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)