Russia says 14 people killed after bus plunges into sea: Ifax

World

Russia says 14 people killed after bus plunges into sea: Ifax

Russia's emergency ministry said on Friday that at least 14 people had been killed in the south of the country after a bus carrying a group of workers plunged into the sea, the Interfax news agency reported.

Rescuers work near a pier after a bus carrying a group of workers plunged into the Black Sea outside the settlement of Volna in the Krasnodar region, Russia August 25, 2017. Russian Emergencies Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW: Russia's emergency ministry said on Friday that at least 14 people had been killed in the south of the country after a bus carrying a group of workers plunged into the sea, the Interfax news agency reported.

Eight more people were injured, five of whom were in a serious condition, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Andrei Ostroukh; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Source: Reuters