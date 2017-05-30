Russia says concerned contacts with Trump team lack positive shifts - TASS

Russia's deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said Moscow was concerned that contacts with the Donald Trump administration had not yet led to positive shifts in the relations between the two nations, Russian news agencies quoted him as saying on Tuesday.

MOSCOW: Russia's deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said Moscow was concerned that contacts with the Donald Trump administration had not yet led to positive shifts in the relations between the two nations, Russian news agencies quoted him as saying on Tuesday.

He also said that as nuclear powers Russia and the United States can not afford to keep their relations at such a low level.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; writing by Maria Tsvetkova)