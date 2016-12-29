Channel NewsAsia

Russia says does not rule out 'terrorist act' in Black Sea jet crash

Russian authorities said on Thursday they had not ruled out that a "terrorist act" could have caused the crash of a military plane into the Black Sea on Sunday, but said it was only one of the theories under consideration.

A handout photo, provided by the Russian Emergencies Ministry, shows the wreckage of the crashed military Tupolev TU-154 plane lifted from the waters of the Black Sea during a search operation near Sochi, Russia, December 26, 2016. Vladimir Velengurin/Russian Emergencies Ministry via REUTERS
A candle is placed in front of a picture of Tu-154 plane, to commemorate passengers and crew members of Russian military plane, which crashed into the Black Sea on its way to Syria on Sunday, at the Sochi International Airport in Sochi
"The was no explosion on board," said Sergei Bainetov, the Russian Air Force's head of flight safety who heads a government commission investigating the crash, which killed 92 people.

"But this isn't the only type of terrorist act ... It could have been any type of mechanical impact, so we don't rule out a terrorist act," Bainetov said.

