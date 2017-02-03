Channel NewsAsia

Russia says expects Libyan PM Sarraj to visit Moscow this month

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday it expected the head of the U.N.-backed Libyan government, Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, to visit Moscow this month.

Libya's Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj addresses a joint news conference with European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini (unseen) at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the ministry, told a news briefing that Russia was trying to help ensure Libya held together as a single country and wanted competing factions to resolve their differences through talks not violence.

