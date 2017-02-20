Russia says four soldiers killed in Syria - agencies

MOSCOW: Four Russian soldiers have died and two were wounded last week when their car was hit by a radio-controlled bomb in Syria, Russian news agencies cited the Russian Defence Ministry as saying on Monday.

The ministry said the explosion ripped through a column of Syrian army and Russian military vehicles carrying advisors from an airbase in Tiyas and the city of Homs, the agencies reported.

